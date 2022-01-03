Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,215,000 after acquiring an additional 262,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $102.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.72. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.73 and a 1 year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

