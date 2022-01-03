Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,663,000 after buying an additional 186,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,455,000 after buying an additional 284,038 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,061,000 after buying an additional 3,306,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $80.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $81.26.

