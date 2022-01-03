Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 220,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 152.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 26,180 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 515,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,327,000 after acquiring an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,774,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,660,000 after acquiring an additional 71,780 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $163.75 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $168.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

