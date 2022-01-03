Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Courage Miller Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 22.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $17,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 161,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.85 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94.

