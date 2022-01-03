Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 649.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $56.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.24. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $58.25.

