SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $371.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 10.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at about $30,630,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 186.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $2,325,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC traded down $15.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.10. 9,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,247. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 147.92 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.70. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

