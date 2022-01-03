Sandy Spring Bank Sells 370 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 113,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 169,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $103.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

