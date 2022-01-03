Sandy Spring Bank Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after buying an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after purchasing an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $241.44 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $189.76 and a 52-week high of $243.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

