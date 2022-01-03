Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 996 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $83.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.83 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

