Sandy Spring Bank Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,145,000 after buying an additional 122,901 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,127,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,304,000 after buying an additional 158,395 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,709,000 after buying an additional 291,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $108.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.02. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

