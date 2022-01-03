Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 1,765 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.5% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 113,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,710,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.2% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.4% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 26,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP opened at $246.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.71 and its 200 day moving average is $214.95. The stock has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

