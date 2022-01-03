Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post sales of $91.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.30 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $47.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $319.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $314.60 million to $323.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $322.03 million, with estimates ranging from $318.70 million to $324.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $91.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.79 million.

SB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 176.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 991,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

