Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 34,902 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,799,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,902 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $208,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $122.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4977 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

