Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,194,264 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 324,372 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $168,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $59.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. General Motors has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

