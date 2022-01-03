Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,490,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 572,428 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of AT&T worth $148,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

NYSE:T opened at $24.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $176.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

