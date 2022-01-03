RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Hits $46,913.37 on Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $118.31 million and approximately $222,660.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $46,913.37 or 0.99686451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,522 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

