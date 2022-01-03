Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.80.

RGLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 69.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 942.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.57. 19,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,801. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.25 and a 200 day moving average of $106.88. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

