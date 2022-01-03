Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in TCG BDC by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CGBD shares. TheStreet cut shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $735.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.98. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 100.42% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 46.72%.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

