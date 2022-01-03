Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $92.97 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $77.76 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

