Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $406,000 Position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,514 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 88.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 53.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $70.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.74. Enviva Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $73.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.11 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -460.27%.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

