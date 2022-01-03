ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in December

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ROHM stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.89. ROHM has a 12-month low of $41.95 and a 12-month high of $58.28.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. ROHM had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

