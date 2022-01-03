Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Upgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of RKT opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 70.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 4,590.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

