Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Visa (NYSE:V)

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $305.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.73.

Get Visa alerts:

V opened at $216.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $417.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.18.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.