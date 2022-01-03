ROAD (ROAD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $43,500.00

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ROAD has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. ROAD has a market cap of $64,166.95 and approximately $43,500.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00064533 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.67 or 0.08060561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00060010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00074848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,216.71 or 1.00031653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007571 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

