Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th.

Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 135.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Riverview Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $170.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 173.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

