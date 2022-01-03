Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE RIO opened at $66.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.