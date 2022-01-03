RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Reaches Market Cap of $18.69 Million

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $18.69 million and approximately $652,462.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

