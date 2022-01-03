Reviewing BlackRidge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI) & Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and BlackRidge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Traeger and BlackRidge Technology International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traeger -7.85% -2.85% -1.39% BlackRidge Technology International N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Traeger and BlackRidge Technology International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traeger 0 1 9 0 2.90 BlackRidge Technology International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Traeger currently has a consensus price target of $28.22, suggesting a potential upside of 132.09%. Given Traeger’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Traeger is more favorable than BlackRidge Technology International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Traeger shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of BlackRidge Technology International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Traeger and BlackRidge Technology International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Traeger $545.77 million 2.62 $31.60 million N/A N/A BlackRidge Technology International $250,000.00 1.06 -$17.15 million N/A N/A

Traeger has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRidge Technology International.

Summary

Traeger beats BlackRidge Technology International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

About BlackRidge Technology International

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of cyber defense solutions. The company focuses on the cyber security solution for protecting enterprise networks and cloud services, healthcare, industrial controls, and critical infrastructure systems. It offers BlackRidge Transport Access Control software, which authenticates user or device identity and applies security policies across networks and cloud services before application sessions are established. The company was founded by Robert Graham and John Hayes on March 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

