Reviewing Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Advanced Materials -32,355.55% -3.30% -3.14% MP Materials 40.06% 12.49% 6.87%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avalon Advanced Materials and MP Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A MP Materials 0 2 7 0 2.78

MP Materials has a consensus price target of $45.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.37%. Given MP Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and MP Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Advanced Materials $10,000.00 3,299.82 -$2.96 million ($0.01) -8.65 MP Materials $134.31 million 60.11 -$21.83 million $0.67 67.79

Avalon Advanced Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MP Materials. Avalon Advanced Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 3.56, meaning that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MP Materials beats Avalon Advanced Materials on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium. It holds interest in projects Lilypad, Nechalacho, Separation Rapids Lithium, Warren Township and East Kemptville Tin-Indium. The company was founded on July 24, 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

