Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 644 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 5.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NJR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $41.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.12. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 118.85%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

