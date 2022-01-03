Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 176 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $237.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.33 and its 200 day moving average is $183.82. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $245.17.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

