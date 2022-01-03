Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 10,610 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

