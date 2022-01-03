Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 360 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,421,000 after acquiring an additional 264,093 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,360,000 after buying an additional 2,427,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,081,000 after buying an additional 362,189 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after buying an additional 947,757 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,822,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,815,000 after buying an additional 127,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNVR opened at $28.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,647 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

