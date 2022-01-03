Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 122.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,264,000 after purchasing an additional 357,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 324,815 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $436.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $427.86 and its 200-day moving average is $412.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $335.37 and a 52-week high of $440.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

