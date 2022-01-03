Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

EPR Properties stock opened at $47.49 on Monday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.34, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

