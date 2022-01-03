Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.61 Million Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,881 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Macerich were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Macerich by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist increased their price target on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

