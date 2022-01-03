Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.96.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

CHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.