Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $885,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $70.85 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $75.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.80.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

