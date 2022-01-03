Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $799,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $87.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.84 and its 200-day moving average is $85.50. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

