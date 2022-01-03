Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $737,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DAL opened at $39.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.59 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.