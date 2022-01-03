Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,286 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after buying an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after buying an additional 1,627,441 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after buying an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after buying an additional 6,248,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,535,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,279,000 after buying an additional 1,322,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $20.77 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

