Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 202,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after buying an additional 79,687 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 116,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,419,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares during the last quarter.

SDY opened at $129.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.46. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $103.66 and a 52 week high of $129.71.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

