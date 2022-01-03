Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 53.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.75.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $631.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $612.90. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

