Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $188.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $221.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

