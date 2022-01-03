Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 42.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMP. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 21.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $51.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.56%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.