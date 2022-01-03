Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after acquiring an additional 239,826 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,412,873,000 after acquiring an additional 70,410 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $833.58.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,056.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,068.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $843.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 342.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.