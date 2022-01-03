Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $838,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 26.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 23.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $114.15 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.03.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

