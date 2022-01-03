Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 214,112 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,342,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,561,000 after acquiring an additional 176,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,353,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,238,000 after acquiring an additional 80,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,276,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,382,000 after purchasing an additional 80,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS REM opened at $34.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52.

