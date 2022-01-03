Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,281 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.5% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 191,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 12,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 42,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 45.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 341,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after buying an additional 106,749 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 29,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $177.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.90 and a 200 day moving average of $151.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

