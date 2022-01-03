RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.09 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.29 or 0.00322219 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00136981 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00089198 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000694 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.